    Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, More React to Return of EA Sports College Football

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. No. 1 overall pick Burrow and the rest of the rookie class will begin preparing for their first seasons in the NFL at home instead of at minicamps and team facilities this month. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    College football is coming back to video games for the first time since 2013, and everyone is excited about it.

    EA Sports announced Tuesday that it will bring back the popular game, which last appeared as NCAA Football 14. 

    The first thing people wanted to discuss is who will be on the cover:

    Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was the last cover athlete for this franchise.

    Others were simply thrilled they get to play the game again.

    Fans will likely have to be patient with the process, as the game is not expected to return this year, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

    There is still enough to celebrate as we await the next iteration of one of the top sports video games ever made.            

