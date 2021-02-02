WWE Rumors on Edge vs. Roman Reigns, Christian's Future and Jey Uso Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Edge vs. Reigns Reportedly Planned for WrestleMania

Edge has yet to officially announce who he will face at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, but WWE has reportedly already settled on his opponent.

According to F4WOnline.com's Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), The Rated-R Superstar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Edge entered the Rumble at No. 1 and outlasted 29 other Superstars to win what was his first match in nearly eight months and only his fourth match since 2011.

On Monday night's episode of Raw, Edge interrupted a promo by WWE champion Drew McIntyre. After McIntyre congratulated him, Edge provided him with some tough love and suggested he should be more worried about the threat of losing his title than praising Edge.

That could have been the start of a rivalry, but Edge is being advertised for Friday's episode of SmackDown, which means he will almost certainly have some interaction with Reigns as well.

WWE is doing a good job of making it unclear who Edge will face and building up to the eventual reveal, but there is little doubt that Reigns makes the most sense of the two options.

Edge vs. McIntyre could be great, however, they are both babyfaces who most fans want to pull for. Reigns, on the other hand, is the clear top heel in WWE right now, so it makes all the sense in the world for him to face the ultimate babyface.

Given his story of coming back from a career-ending injury as a surprise entrant in last year's Rumble, getting injured a few months later and returning again this year to win the Rumble, Edge is the ideal babyface in all of wrestling right now.

With Edge and Reigns firing on all cylinders in their current roles, the foundation is in place for a spectacular rivalry complete with excellent promos and a killer match in the main event of WrestleMania, so it is difficult to envision WWE going in a different direction.

Christian Reportedly Set for Part-Time WWE Schedule

Christian shocked the wrestling world Sunday in the men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant at No. 24.

Aside from an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton in June that wasn't a legitimate match, the Rumble marked Christian's first in-ring competition since 2014.

While it is possible that the Rumble was a one-off for Christian, PWInsider (h/t Middleton) reported Monday that Christian is scheduled to make future appearances on WWE programming and is set to work a part-time schedule.

PWInsider added that Christian is believed to have secretly met with doctors in Pittsburgh one week before the Rumble. Those doctors cleared him, which is what allowed him to be part of the Rumble.

While no fans were in attendance at the Royal Rumble, social media was buzzing over his return, and there undoubtedly would have been a massive pop had fans been present.

Edge and Christian have now made surprise returns in the Rumble in consecutive years, which is fitting since they are best friends and longtime tag team partners who formed one of the greatest teams in wrestling history.

While Edge is likely to face Reigns at WrestleMania, it is currently unclear what Captain Charisma will do provided he is actually back for a part-time schedule.

Challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship may not be completely out of the question, nor is an Intercontinental title match against Big E or perhaps a clash with former TNA foe AJ Styles in what would be a highly anticipated undercard match.

Jey Uso Currently Not Medically Cleared to Compete

Jey Uso was advertised to be in the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday, but he didn't end up entering the match.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), Uso's absence was due to the fact that he is currently medically cleared to compete.

Meltzer did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of what is ailing Uso, nor did he give a potential timeline for Uso's return.

Uso, who last wrestled on the Jan. 15 edition of SmackDown against Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort, announced at one time that he planned to enter the Rumble, win and challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Uso stopped appearing on SmackDown for a couple of weeks leading up to the Roya Rumble, and his absence was never explained.

Jey has become a legitimate singles star during the absence of his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and it is primarily thanks to the program he worked against Reigns for the Universal title.

After losing successive matches to Reigns, Jey joined forces with his cousin and has been doing Roman's bidding ever since.

Jey could be in line for a big spot at WrestleMania provided he is healthy enough to return to action in the near future.

If he remains a singles wrestler, then challenging Big E for the IC title is possible, or he could team up with his brother again if Jimmy returns and chase tag team gold.

