    Le'Veon Bell Explains Why He Signed Chiefs Contract over Dolphins, Bills

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos in 43-16 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Contending for a championship was at the forefront of Le'Veon Bell's mind when he was contemplating his next move following his exit from the New York Jets.  

    Bell ultimately signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He explained Tuesday how he picked them over the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills even though Miami, in particular, likely would've given him a bigger role in the offense, per the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley:

    "That night was kind of little hectic. The Dolphins were definitely in the mix, I was so torn between how much of a workload did I actually want vs. winning? At that time, [after my time] with the Jets, I was so focused on winning, I didn't really care about how my production would look. It got so frustrating losing.

    "I had already missed three games earlier in the season. I [was] going to miss half the games this year. I want to go somewhere where I can still have my body and still help the team win. That's what separated the Dolphins and the Chiefs. I felt like if I went to the Dolphins, I would have done a little more. It's hard even trying to explain it. But it was real close between the Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV 🤩

      We ranked the best players taking the field in Tampa on Sunday ➡️

      Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV 🤩
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV 🤩

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      What If the Texans Don’t Trade Watson?

      Multiple execs tell @kalynkahler Houston isn’t selling. What Deshaun’s next move could be if he isn’t traded 📲

      What If the Texans Don’t Trade Watson?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What If the Texans Don’t Trade Watson?

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      Ali Marpet and His Unique Super Bowl Origin Story

      Ali Marpet and His Unique Super Bowl Origin Story
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ali Marpet and His Unique Super Bowl Origin Story

      Conor Orr
      via Sports Illustrated

      Gronk Faked Sprints for Bucs 😅

      Tampa Bay TE found a loophole to avoid running sprints every day during the virtual offseason

      Gronk Faked Sprints for Bucs 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gronk Faked Sprints for Bucs 😅

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report