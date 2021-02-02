Le'Veon Bell Explains Why He Signed Chiefs Contract over Dolphins, Bills

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Contending for a championship was at the forefront of Le'Veon Bell's mind when he was contemplating his next move following his exit from the New York Jets.

Bell ultimately signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He explained Tuesday how he picked them over the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills even though Miami, in particular, likely would've given him a bigger role in the offense, per the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley:

"That night was kind of little hectic. The Dolphins were definitely in the mix, I was so torn between how much of a workload did I actually want vs. winning? At that time, [after my time] with the Jets, I was so focused on winning, I didn't really care about how my production would look. It got so frustrating losing.

"I had already missed three games earlier in the season. I [was] going to miss half the games this year. I want to go somewhere where I can still have my body and still help the team win. That's what separated the Dolphins and the Chiefs. I felt like if I went to the Dolphins, I would have done a little more. It's hard even trying to explain it. But it was real close between the Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.