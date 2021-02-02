Packers GM 'Would Love' Aaron Jones to Sign New Contract in 2021 Free Agency

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Despite using a second-round pick on AJ Dillon last April, the Green Bay Packers are planning to pursue re-signing Aaron Jones as he hits free agency.

"We would love to have Aaron back. I think he's such an important part of our offense this year. he's a dynamic player. He's absolutely everything we want in a professional football player. ... So we'd certainly like to bring him back," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.

Jones and Jamaal Williams are set to be free agents this offseason, leaving Green Bay with only Dillon and Dexter Williams remaining among running backs.

