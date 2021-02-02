    Packers GM 'Would Love' Aaron Jones to Sign New Contract in 2021 Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Despite using a second-round pick on AJ Dillon last April, the Green Bay Packers are planning to pursue re-signing Aaron Jones as he hits free agency. 

    "We would love to have Aaron back. I think he's such an important part of our offense this year. he's a dynamic player. He's absolutely everything we want in a professional football player. ... So we'd certainly like to bring him back," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.

    Jones and Jamaal Williams are set to be free agents this offseason, leaving Green Bay with only Dillon and Dexter Williams remaining among running backs.  

         

