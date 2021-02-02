NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard 'Still Supports' Blazers HC Terry Stotts

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has reportedly not lost star guard Damian Lillard's faith despite the team's recent struggles.

Jason Quick of The Athletic reported Lillard "still supports" Stotts as Portland sits in a rut, losers of three games in four and 10-9 on the season. Lillard took accountability for needing to play his part in improving the Blazers' struggling defense after Monday's 134-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"As far as the big picture, I'm not in control of how that happens. I'm just one person," Lillard said. "But I do know that I'm someone who needs to be contributing to us making an effort to improve our defense, and that's all I can do."

The Blazers are 29th in defensive rating, per NBA.com, ahead of only the Sacramento Kings. They added Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. this offseason in an attempt to improve their defense, but the results have not been there. While injuries have played a factor, Portland's effort and schemes have been inconsistent.

"If we are the defensive team that we've been so far this season, then we don't have a chance to win the championship," Lillard said. "Right now, we aren't a championship team, because you don't have a chance being one of the bottom teams defensively, and that's just the reality of the situation. And I'm aware of that."

Stotts is in his ninth season with the Blazers. The franchise has made the playoffs each of the last seven years but has only made it out of the first round three times.

Stotts is the only NBA coach Lillard has known since being taken with the sixth pick in the 2012 draft. While there is some level of loyalty between the two, Blazers management may decide a shake-up is in the team's best interest if the struggles continue.