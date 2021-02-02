    Packers' Matt LaFleur: I'd Kick Late FG Again If I Had NFC Title Game Do-over

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has no regrets about his decision to kick a late field goal in his team's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.  

    Green Bay was down by eight with less than three minutes remaining and faced 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Instead of going for it with the hope of scoring a touchdown and the two-point conversion to tie the game, LaFleur kicked the field goal.

    He also chose not to try an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, and the Packers never got the ball back.

    "If I had to do it again, if it's 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line, we're kicking a field goal," LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "If it's 4th-and-goal from the 5, I think we have a different discussion. You've got to play the percentages. We had three shots at it, gained no yards. That's how it is. Some people will agree. Some people will disagree. It in my heart, that's what I felt like was the best decision for us. Unfortunately, it didn't work out."

    That he said he may have gone for it from the 5-yard line is notable since Rodgers had an opportunity to scramble for a few yards on third down but instead threw an incomplete pass.

    When talking about the field goal after the game, Rodgers told reporters, "It wasn't my decision."

    It was LeFleur's, and the Packers will have to sit at home and watch the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl after not even getting another opportunity on offense.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Packers GM: 'No Truth' to Rumor That Rams Pursued Rodgers Trade

      Packers GM: 'No Truth' to Rumor That Rams Pursued Rodgers Trade
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers GM: 'No Truth' to Rumor That Rams Pursued Rodgers Trade

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Super Bowl Opening Night 2021

      Best moments and Twitter reaction from media day

      Super Bowl Opening Night 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Super Bowl Opening Night 2021

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      SB LV: Chiefs vs. Bucs Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

      SB LV: Chiefs vs. Bucs Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SB LV: Chiefs vs. Bucs Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      2 Chiefs Placed on COVID List

      KC placed center Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact (Schefter)

      2 Chiefs Placed on COVID List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      2 Chiefs Placed on COVID List

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report