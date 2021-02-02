Packers' Matt LaFleur: I'd Kick Late FG Again If I Had NFC Title Game Do-over

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has no regrets about his decision to kick a late field goal in his team's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay was down by eight with less than three minutes remaining and faced 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Instead of going for it with the hope of scoring a touchdown and the two-point conversion to tie the game, LaFleur kicked the field goal.

He also chose not to try an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, and the Packers never got the ball back.

"If I had to do it again, if it's 4th-and-goal from the 8-yard line, we're kicking a field goal," LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "If it's 4th-and-goal from the 5, I think we have a different discussion. You've got to play the percentages. We had three shots at it, gained no yards. That's how it is. Some people will agree. Some people will disagree. It in my heart, that's what I felt like was the best decision for us. Unfortunately, it didn't work out."

That he said he may have gone for it from the 5-yard line is notable since Rodgers had an opportunity to scramble for a few yards on third down but instead threw an incomplete pass.

When talking about the field goal after the game, Rodgers told reporters, "It wasn't my decision."

It was LeFleur's, and the Packers will have to sit at home and watch the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl after not even getting another opportunity on offense.