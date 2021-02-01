Vince Young Rehired by Texas as Special Assistant in Athletic Department

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The University of Texas has rehired Longhorns legend Vince Young as a special assistant to the athletic department, according to the Associated Press.

"Terms of Young's new job and salary in the athletic department were not immediately disclosed," the report read. "Athletic director Chris Del Conte did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment."

Young confirmed the news on Twitter:

Young previously occupied a role behind the scenes as a development officer for the Neighborhood Longhorns Program and a football camp specialist.

The Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis reported in March 2019 he had been fired due to poor performance and "failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university." Texas had also informed him of "unacceptable work performance" in September 2017.

The 37-year-old is one of the greatest players in Longhorns history.

In 2005, he finished runner-up to USC's Reggie Bush in the Heisman Trophy voting, throwing for 3,036 yards and 26 touchdowns while running for 1,050 yards and 12 scores. That same season, Texas was crowned the national champion thanks to an individual performance for the ages by Young.

He threw for 267 yards and ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns against USC in the Rose Bowl. He scored the Longhorns' final two touchdowns, the second of which came with 19 seconds left in the game.

Steve Sarkisian was USC's quarterbacks coach at the time. Now, Sarkisian is approaching his first season in charge at Texas after having taken over in January.

Bringing Young back to the program in an official capacity is an easy way to engender goodwill from some of the fanbase.