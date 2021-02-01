Report: Daniel Kilgore, Demarcus Robinson Put on COVID-19 List by Chiefs

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly put two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the AFC champions placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the list because of close contact concerns.

"Hopefully he's out there with us," Patrick Mahomes told reporters when discussing Robinson. "But we've had guys step up all year."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters the team found out about the COVID-19 concerns on Sunday, saying "they'll work through it."

While Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are Mahomes' two go-to options in the passing attack, Robinson is part of the group of secondary playmakers alongside Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.

He finished the season with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns but has only one catch for 14 yards in two playoff games. The lack of production in the postseason contests is somewhat surprising considering Watkins has not played yet in the playoffs, although Hill and Kelce are the only Chiefs players with more than 62 receiving yards.

As long as that pair is healthy and on the field, Kansas City shouldn't lose much in terms of its overall explosiveness.

Watkins, who practiced Monday, may be back for the Super Bowl as well and could slide into Robinson's spot if the latter cannot play.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Kilgore, he was primarily a reserve offensive lineman this season but appeared in seven games with four starts.