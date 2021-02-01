    Tyreek Hill Talks Chiefs' COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Super Bowl 55 vs. Bucs

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 1, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 22-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs are taking extra precautions to ensure COVID-19 doesn't get in the way of their chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls. 

    Wide receiver Tyreek Hill told TMZ Sports that he did not attend his son's basketball game recently out of caution and added that the team is bringing barbers to the facility to eliminate any risk of someone catching the virus ahead of the game. 

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that coaches and players with both the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be tested twice daily leading up to Sunday's game, and any player who tests positive will sit out. 

          

