Deshaun Watson's Agent Denies Rumor QB Won't Report to Texans amid Trade Buzz

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

On Monday, Dan Sileo of USA Radio Networks reported that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would not attend any offseason team activities.

However, Watson's agent David Mulugheta later denied that report:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.