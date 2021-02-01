    Deshaun Watson's Agent Denies Rumor QB Won't Report to Texans amid Trade Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021
    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werenâ€™t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    On Monday, Dan Sileo of USA Radio Networks reported that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would not attend any offseason team activities.

    However, Watson's agent David Mulugheta later denied that report:

                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

