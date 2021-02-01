Christian Talks WWE Future; Omega Reacts to Reigns-Owens; Becky on Rumble Tease

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Christian's WWE Return Could Be a One-Off

On the night his former tag team partner went the distance at the Royal Rumble, Christian made a return to WWE for the first time in seven years. He lasted a respectable 18-plus minutes before being eliminated by Seth Rollins and was one of the biggest surprise pops of Sunday.

While Edge is headed toward a WrestleMania showdown with either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre, Christian admitted his return might be short-lived.f

"All I was ever promised was one more match. That could be it," Christian said in a WWE Network interview.

These one-off returns for the Royal Rumble are par for the course in WWE, as the company typically tries to sneak nostalgia pops and NXT stars in the mix with the main roster. Christian looked in excellent condition for a 47-year-old and said he had fun in his return.

"It was surreal [to be in the ring after seven years] to be honest with you," said Christian. "I didn't know what to expect. You know it's funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that's exactly what happened to me. I got hit once and I was like, 'OK, it's on.' This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home."

Even if it's nice to occasionally relieve the Attitude or Ruthless Aggression Era, the less time WWE spends pushing wrestlers nearing (or past) their 50th birthday, the better. The Edge-Christian reunion was fun, but it'd be better if he stuck around in a non-wrestling capacity moving forward.

Kenny Omega Unbothered By Reigns-Owens Golf-Cart Spot

Anyone who watched Sunday's Royal Rumble match couldn't help but spot the similarity between Roman Reigns running over Kevin Owens with a golf cart and Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega doing the same to Sammy Guevara last year.

While some fans in the Wednesday Night Wars were bothered by the similarity, the current All Elite Wrestling world champion was not one.

The attitude displayed by Omega here is the right one. Wrestling has been around since the carnival days; there are few (if any) spots left that haven't already been attempted. In fact, one fan pointed out that golf carts have been part of wrestling matches going back a few decades.

It was a fun spot in a good match between Reigns and Owens. Let the people meme it and allow the "war" to be at rest sometimes.

Becky Lynch Does Some Trolling

While husband Seth Rollins made his return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch was absent as she remains on maternity leave following the birth of their daughter, Roux.

That said, the former champion didn't let the pay-per-view go without having a little fun. Lynch posted a picture of a curtain that was clearly meant to troll some fans into thinking she was entering the Rumble.

Bianca Belair ultimately pulled out the Rumble victory after entering the match at No. 3.

No timetable has been given for Lynch's return, but a good bet at this point may be the night after WrestleMania.