Report: 3-Time WNBA Champion Diana Taurasi, Mercury Agree to Multiyear Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Diana Taurasi will remain with the Phoenix Mercury after agreeing to a multiyear deal, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 38-year-old has spent her entire career with the Mercury since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 WNBA draft.

After a back injury cost her most of the 2019 season, she returned to average 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in 2020.

Her career includes nine All-Star selections, one MVP award and three WNBA titles, and she's the top scorer in league history with 8,931 career points.

Phoenix ensured she didn't leave in free agency, keeping its face of the franchise and a productive player who will continue to make an impact in 2021 and beyond.

"I'm not stopping; I don't feel like I should stop right now," Taurasi told Katie Barnes of ESPNW in December. "Who knows? In six months, it could be a different story. But right now, people ask me what I want to do after basketball. ... I'm doing basketball right now."

The WNBA's free-agency period has seen a flurry of notable moves. Candace Parker, Aerial Powers, Chelsea Gray and Kayla McBride are among those who've changed teams.

Phoenix avoided a significant loss by retaining Taurasi, potentially setting the team up for a deep run in 2021 with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner also among those set to return.