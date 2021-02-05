Best QBs in the 2021 CFB Recruiting Class with a Shot to Start as Freshmen

0 of 8

Credit: 247Sports (M. Samek)

The most important position in football is quarterback. It's understandable, then, that landing a top-rated signal-caller is an immediate source of hope and optimism.

Ordinarily, that valued prospect is considered the quarterback of the future. But sometimes, they're the present, too.

So while Caleb Williams—the No. 1 player at the position—will sit behind Spencer Rattler in 2021, second-ranked Sam Huard has a shot to start. Having a shot, in this case, means landing the first-string role without an injury affecting the depth chart.

This list focuses on the 20 highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2021 class on the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is based on their respective ranking in reverse order.