Best QBs in the 2021 CFB Recruiting Class with a Shot to Start as Freshmen

Best QBs in the 2021 CFB Recruiting Class with a Shot to Start as FreshmenFebruary 5, 2021
The most important position in football is quarterback. It's understandable, then, that landing a top-rated signal-caller is an immediate source of hope and optimism.
Ordinarily, that valued prospect is considered the quarterback of the future. But sometimes, they're the present, too.
So while Caleb Williams—the No. 1 player at the position—will sit behind Spencer Rattler in 2021, second-ranked Sam Huard has a shot to start. Having a shot, in this case, means landing the first-string role without an injury affecting the depth chart.
This list focuses on the 20 highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2021 class on the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is based on their respective ranking in reverse order.
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
After finishing 4-6 in 2020, Texas Tech fired offensive coordinator David Yost. And recently, the Red Raiders lost quarterback Alan Bowman to the transfer portal. Though he'd dealt with numerous injuries, Bowman would've been the top competition for Henry Colombi.
That label instead goes to incoming 4-star Behren Morton, the No. 16 quarterback in the 2021 class.
As a senior, he racked up 3,593 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air with 897 yards and 19 scores on the ground. Morton has enrolled early, joining Colombi and Donovan Smith in the QB room under new coordinator and position coach Sonny Cumbie.
Colombi isn't a definite long-term answer, and Smith didn't play in 2020. Throw in Matt Wells' warming hot seat, and Texas Tech may be aggressive in starting Morton as a true freshman.
Sawyer Robertson, Mississippi State
K.J. Costello had a turnover problem in his short time as Mississippi State's starter, leading to Will Rogers taking over at quarterback. Although he put together a couple of solid late-season games, Rogers averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt.
Rogers is the early favorite to start in 2021. But if the offense needs a spark, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach likely won't hesitate to insert Sawyer Robertson.
Robertson brings an appealing resume for this Air Raid offense. He attempted 400-plus passes in each of the last three high school seasons, throwing for no fewer than 3,683 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Preston Stone, SMU
SMU must replace Shane Buechele, a two-year starter who set multiple school records after joining from Texas.
Heading into the spring, 4-star signee Preston Stone and Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai are presumably the top options. Former walk-on Derek Green, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Trent Green, has three career pass attempts.
Stone, though, has awfully high expectations.
A four-year starter in high school, he shredded box scores with 13,168 passing and 2,072 rushing yards. Stone totaled 179 touchdowns and threw just 23 interceptions.
Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame
Two factors are not in Tyler Buchner's favor: He didn't have a season to play in California last fall, and Notre Dame added Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan this offseason.
However, the Irish are no stranger to early-season quarterback changes. Moving from Brandon Wimbush to Ian Book in 2018 helped Notre Dame secure a place in the College Football Playoff. Coan is the safe choice to start the opener, but nothing more is certain.
Buchner will challenge Drew Pyne and Brendon Clark for the backup role and the opportunity to push Coan.
And after totaling 6,084 yards and 81 touchdowns as a junior in high school, Buchner has the upside of a top-end starter. Notre Dame might want to test him quickly.
Ty Thompson, Oregon
Oregon has an interesting dilemma at the position in 2021. Tyler Shough played reasonably well and helped the Ducks win a second straight Pac-12 title, but Anthony Brown held an important role during the last two games of the season.
Both players are back, along with recent 4-stars Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford. And in comes 4-star Ty Thompson, too.
In short: This is fascinating and crowded—but mostly crowded.
As with most players on the list, Thompson is already on campus. Spring practice is always important, but it's especially valuable given the dramatic rise required on this depth chart. Given the enormous expectations, though, ruling out Thompson is unwise.
Kyle McCord, Ohio State
C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III have a year of familiarity, but they're ultimately no more experienced than Kyle McCord. All of the quarterbacks enter 2021 with zero pass attempts in college.
At the very worst, McCord has a clear opportunity.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said during the December signing period that McCord "will compete for the job," per Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com. Still, one reasonable thought is how much of an advantage even a pandemic-altered year provided for Stroud—the perceived favorite—and Miller over McCord.
Forced to make a decision today in February, expect Stroud to start. But if McCord thrives in spring practice, Ohio State's competition could be more interesting than anticipated.
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Heading into 2020, the Wolverines had former 4-stars Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara. But in the fall, Milton struggled and ended up being benched for McNamara. McCaffrey opted out and has since transferred to Northern Colorado.
Michigan is certain to have a competition after a 2-4 year. Will 5-star J.J. McCarthy be the long-awaited answer at QB?
McCarthy, who is from Illinois, spent his final season at IMG Academy in Florida. He threw for 1,435 yards and 16 touchdowns with zero interception and has enrolled early at Michigan.
While he's behind McNamara and Milton initially, McCarthy must be considered an option. Plus, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh enters 2021 on a sizzling hot seat, so the potential for a late-season move to start McCarthy is certainly there, too.
Sam Huard, Washington
Because of a four-game sample size, Dylan Morris isn't the guaranteed starter in 2021. He is the clear front-runner, however, so Sam Huard has considerable ground to make up.
The son and nephew of former Washington starters Damon and Brock, respectively, Sam has enrolled early. He'll compete with Morris and Colorado State transfer Patrick O'Brien, who threw for 3,394 yards and 16 touchdowns at his previous stop.
Huard may begin 2021 as the backup to Morris. But it would be premature to declare Morris a locked-in starter for an entire year, considering he attempted just 110 passes in 2020.
If the Huskies need an offensive boost midway through the season, Huard will likely be the choice.
