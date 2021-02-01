Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl: 1 of the Great Matchups in Sports History

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tony Romo's enthusiasm watching Patrick Mahomes permeates through the screen when he calls games for CBS. In print, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is no less glowing in his praise of Mahomes.

The color commentator spoke to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic ahead of Super Bowl LV, saying he expects Sunday's game to go down in the annals of NFL history because of the Mahomes vs. Tom Brady matchup:

"This game is bigger than people realize. Twenty, 30, 40, 50 years from now, this is the game people are going to go back to. Tom Brady is the greatest who's ever walked, and we're in the Super Bowl with the one guy on earth that most people would agree could possibly one day 15 years from now come into that stratosphere. I'm telling you, this game will be talked about forever. This is going to determine when history talks about it. Because (Mahomes) is going to get there. I really believe it. When all is said and done, this is the only kid who's going to be in the discussion."

Mahomes is in the midst of perhaps the greatest three-year run to start a quarterback's career in NFL history. He took home MVP honors in 2018, won a Super Bowl (and Super Bowl MVP) in 2019 and has led the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl this season.

If the 25-year-old takes home Super Bowl MVP honors again, he will become just the third player in history to win consecutive MVPs (Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw). The Chiefs would be the first repeat Super Bowl champion since Brady's Patriots did so in 2005.

There is little question Brady tops the list of greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. This is his ninth Super Bowl appearance—an NFL record—and he's already more rings—six—than any other player in league history and separated his resume far beyond any other player.

This season's trip to the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay has been the icing on the cake of his brilliant career. It'll take Mahomes keeping up his own historic pace to ever catch up.