WFT's Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Thanks in no small part to the addition of head coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Football Team was one of 2020's pleasant surprises. The Football Team claimed the NFC East and hosted a playoff game, though it fell short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—who are now on their way to the Super Bowl.

Washington has a solid roster on both sides of the ball and a particularly impressive defense, one that ranked second in 2020. There are some questions marks for new general manager Martin Mayhew to address, though, most notably at quarterback.

The Football Team parted with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and may or may not have Alex Smith and/or Taylor Heinicke back in 2021.

Here, we'll examine three top potential trade targets that Washington should consider this offseason—both at quarterback and elsewhere. Factors like player potential, team need and salary cap space will be considered here. Washington is projected to have nearly $23 million in cap space this offseason, eighth-most in the NFL.