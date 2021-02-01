National Signing Day 2021: Top Prospects and TV Schedule for Commitments

0 of 4

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One of the most important days of the college football offseason is quickly approaching: national signing day.

Set to take place Wednesday, national signing day isn't quite the spectacle it once was. That's because many top high school recruits now announce their college decisions and send in their national letters of intent during the early signing period, which occurs in mid-December each year.

However, there are still some talented players who have yet to make their college decisions, as well as others who are committed but have yet to send in their paperwork. Some of them will make their decisions Wednesday, so it's still an important day for some college programs.

ESPN's College Football Live will air a signing day special beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday on ESPN2, with coverage continuing on ESPNU at 5 p.m. ET.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's national signing day.