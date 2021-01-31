    Wayne Ellington: Draymond Green's McGruder Comments 'Fake Tough Guy Stuff'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021
    Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The NBA apparently has a lot of fake tough guys.

    After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green accused Detroit Pistons wing Rodney McGruder of acting like a "tough guy" following a postgame exchange between McGruder and Juan Toscano-Anderson, Detroit's Wayne Ellington responded:

    Here were Draymond's (NSFW) comments on the exchange:

    Klay Thompson also had a few thoughts on McGruder from the broadcast booth:

    Per Green's comments, McGruder was "taking up for Wayne Ellington" when he began jawing with Toscano-Anderson and the Warriors bench after the game:

    "Also I think it was something Juan said in the first or second quarter to Wayne Ellington. You ain't got nothing better to do that you're still thinking of something from the first or second quarter when you weren't in the game. So apparently, Wayne Ellington must have went over to the bench. I guess he went and told Rodney McGruder because he hadn't been in the game. Yeah, I don't know."

    So there is no love lost between the Warriors (11-9) and Pistons (5-15). 

    Trash talk is commonplace in the NBA, but for Green and Thompson to so publicly and savagely rip McGruder—who is averaging 2.8 points in five minutes per game (four total appearances) for the bottom-feeding Pistons—felt a little more malicious than most back-and-forths.

    Clearly, McGruder said something to Toscano-Anderson that the pair couldn't abide. Regardless, it's made for an entertaining spectacle for the rest of us.

