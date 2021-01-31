Draymond Green: 'No 1 Scared of No Damn Rodney McGruder ... F--king Kidding Me?'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

It's unclear what led Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder to approach Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson after Golden State's 118-91 victory Saturday, but Draymond Green made it clear no one was particularly afraid in his postgame press conference:

"I don't know. I was in the locker room. But apparently he was taking up for Wayne Ellington. When the f--k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don't know, man; everybody in the league tough these days. It's crazy. I've seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don't understand it. And don't nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it. Walking over there talking s--t like he a tough guy. Get the hell outta here. F--king tough guy Rodney. Tough guy. Also, I'm rocking with Juan T. Juan T was about to bring that Town Bidness s--t out on him. Yeah, I'm rocking with Juan T on that one anyway.

"Also I think it was something Juan said in the first or second quarter to Wayne Ellington. You got nothing better to do that you're still thinking of something from the first or second quarter when you weren't in the game. So apparently, Wayne Ellington must have went over to the bench. I guess he went and told McGruder because he hadn't been in the game. Yeah, I don't know. There's too many tough guys in the league these days for me. But I know no one scared of no damn Rodney McGruder; like f--king kidding me? Insane. But Klay said it best. Klay said it best. Leave it at that."

"That's my dawg," Toscano-Anderson said on Twitter of Green's response.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Klay Thompson also ripped into McGruder on the NBC Bay Area broadcast, saying McGruder was "probably mad" that he "might be out the league soon."

The "incident" boiled down to little more than a shouting match as both teams were headed to the locker room. McGruder played six minutes, scoring eight points, in the blowout affair. He's in his first season with the Pistons and has only appeared in four games in 2020-21.

While we may have to wait for McGruder's side of the story, it's clear the Warriors won't be too worried about clowning him in the meantime.