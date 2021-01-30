Report: Matthew Stafford Trade Interests Panthers; CAR to Be in on 'Every Deal'

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Add the Carolina Panthers to the list of teams currently involved in trade talks with the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Carolina is in the mix for the veteran, who will be parting ways with Detroit this offseason. Stafford has been with the Lions since the team selected him No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft.

As Person noted, new Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said in his introductory press conference that his team would be "in on every deal."

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals," Fitterer said on Jan. 22. "What I will tell you is we will be in on every deal. We're going to find out where things are going, what the landscape is in the NFL."

Person reported on Friday that the Panthers also have "legitimate" interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has requested a trade.

The Panthers signed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in March 2020. Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 7.6 yards per pass attempt this season. He ranked 22nd in the NFL in passer rating (92.1) and 17th in QBR (64.1).

Based on the Stafford and Watson news, the Panthers may feel that an upgrade is needed at the position, even though Bridgewater did not put forth a poor performance by any means.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Panthers can also opt to go quarterback in the draft. The top options, most notably Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, would be gone by the time the Panthers first pick at No. 8, but numerous quarterbacks could be there as options. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields in the top 12.

Carolina went 5-11 last year under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. The team's record was undoubtedly disappointing, but the Panthers hung tough against numerous playoff teams, losing by just one score to the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.