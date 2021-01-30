Myles Turner on Matchup vs. Joel Embiid: 'I'm Going to Step Up to the Challenge'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Joel Embiid's ascent to legitimate MVP contender has forwards around the league salivating over the opportunity to play against him.

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner happens to be next in line to take on the Philadelphia 76ers star, and he's already hyping the matchup.

"If I am who I think I am, I'm going to step up to the challenge," Turner told reporters ahead of Sunday's contest.

Embiid is averaging 28.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor through 16 games. His mid-range shot has been lethal, and few teams have held him down. That was already a challenge for Turner before the Kansas alum found another gear.

Turner has attempted to guard Embiid on 10 occasions. The Sixers center has mostly brushed him aside, averaging 28.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, according to StatMuse. On the other end of that matchup, Turner has averaged just 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Turner has also routinely found himself in foul trouble against Embiid (4.5 per matchup).

With Embiid playing at his best, Turner will have to perform at an elite level to even have a chance.