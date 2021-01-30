    Myles Turner on Matchup vs. Joel Embiid: 'I'm Going to Step Up to the Challenge'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 30, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid works against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 121-110. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Joel Embiid's ascent to legitimate MVP contender has forwards around the league salivating over the opportunity to play against him. 

    Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner happens to be next in line to take on the Philadelphia 76ers star, and he's already hyping the matchup. 

    "If I am who I think I am, I'm going to step up to the challenge," Turner told reporters ahead of Sunday's contest. 

    Embiid is averaging 28.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor through 16 games. His mid-range shot has been lethal, and few teams have held him down. That was already a challenge for Turner before the Kansas alum found another gear.

    Turner has attempted to guard Embiid on 10 occasions. The Sixers center has mostly brushed him aside, averaging 28.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, according to StatMuse. On the other end of that matchup, Turner has averaged just 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Turner has also routinely found himself in foul trouble against Embiid (4.5 per matchup).

    With Embiid playing at his best, Turner will have to perform at an elite level to even have a chance. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?

      New York may have found its point guard of the future if Immanuel's development continues ➡️

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Do the Knicks Have Their PG in Quickley?

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Luka Frustrated with Losses

      Mavs star after loss to Jazz: 'I've never felt like this. We've got to do something because this is not looking good' 🎥

      Luka Frustrated with Losses
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka Frustrated with Losses

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz Roll Past Mavs 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win

      Jazz Roll Past Mavs 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz Roll Past Mavs 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Hornets Close Out Pacers 108-105

      Hornets Close Out Pacers 108-105
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Hornets Close Out Pacers 108-105

      Indy Cornrows
      via Indy Cornrows