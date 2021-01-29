Rob Gronkowski Says Freedom with Bucs Compared to Patriots Is a 'Complete 180'

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spent the first nine years of his career with the New England Patriots, noted the differences between the two organizations in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Coming here, it's a complete 180, for sure, totally different," Gronkowski said Friday, via JoeBucsFan.com. "I mean, I feel like the biggest difference is just having the freedom of being yourself in this organization."

Gronkowski also noted the "totally different approaches to the media" between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

The tight end known as Gronk has never been shy to showcase his gregarious and loud personality. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, "Gronk always seemed to have the freedom to be himself in New England."

However, the Pats have typically been terse with the media, with Belichick notably giving monotone answers in many of his pressers.

Gronkowski noted that it's not all fun and games in Tampa, however, saying that "every day is championship-level preparation."

That was also the case in New England, which won six Super Bowls under Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who's now piloting the Bucs.

Gronkowski won three titles in New England, and he'll be looking for his fourth when his team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.