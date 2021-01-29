    Rob Gronkowski Says Freedom with Bucs Compared to Patriots Is a 'Complete 180'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 29, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski warms up before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spent the first nine years of his career with the New England Patriots, noted the differences between the two organizations in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

    "Coming here, it's a complete 180, for sure, totally different," Gronkowski said Friday, via JoeBucsFan.com. "I mean, I feel like the biggest difference is just having the freedom of being yourself in this organization."

    Gronkowski also noted the "totally different approaches to the media" between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

    The tight end known as Gronk has never been shy to showcase his gregarious and loud personalityAs Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, "Gronk always seemed to have the freedom to be himself in New England."

    However, the Pats have typically been terse with the media, with Belichick notably giving monotone answers in many of his pressers.

    Gronkowski noted that it's not all fun and games in Tampa, however, saying that "every day is championship-level preparation."

    That was also the case in New England, which won six Super Bowls under Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who's now piloting the Bucs.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Gronkowski won three titles in New England, and he'll be looking for his fourth when his team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.      

    Related

      Pack Moving on from Pettine

      Mike Pettine's contract will expire and he will not return as Packers defensive coordinator in 2021 (NFL Network)

      Pack Moving on from Pettine
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pack Moving on from Pettine

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover vs. Chiefs

      Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover vs. Chiefs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bettor Places $2.3M Bet for Bucs to Cover vs. Chiefs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Invite KC Health Care Workers to Attend SB LV

      Chiefs Invite KC Health Care Workers to Attend SB LV
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Invite KC Health Care Workers to Attend SB LV

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade

      Texans GM said Friday at the press conference for new HC David Culley that he doesn't want to trade his franchise QB

      Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nick Caserio: 'Zero Interest' in Deshaun Watson Trade

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report