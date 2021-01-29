    Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Out vs. Mavericks Because of Concussion Protocol

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 29, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss his second consecutive game on Friday as he remains in concussion protocol, the team announced. 

    Mitchell took a few tough hits against the New York Knicks on Tuesday and has been sidelined since. The shooting guard had been on a tear before then, scoring 23.4 points per game through 17 games with 4.9 assists. 

    The Jazz lead the Western Conference with a 14-4 record and have won 10 straight, including a Wednesday night matchup with the Mavericks

    In that home game, Rudy Gobert dominated with 29 points and 20 rebounds while Joe Ingles poured in 21 points starting in place of Mitchell. Ingles is likely to get the starting nod again Friday at home with Mitchell unable to play. 

    Jordan Clarkson, Shaquille Harrison and Miye Oni can all expect to see their minutes increase as well. 

    The combined performances of Gobert, Mike Conley and Royce O'Neale have been enough of a stabilizing factor to keep Utah's offense afloat, but the sooner Mitchell can return to the lineup, the better. 

    After finishing up a two-game series with Dallas (8-10), the Jazz will travel to face one of the West's top contenders in the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday afternoon. If both teams are healthy, it'll serve as a measuring stick matchup for two clubs with NBA Finals aspirations.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA's Highest-Paid Players 🤑

      Forbes releases the 10 highest-paid stars when combining salary and endorsements. Any surprises? 📲

      NBA's Highest-Paid Players 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Highest-Paid Players 🤑

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Wolves star says he was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the offseason

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report