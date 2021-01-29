Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Out vs. Mavericks Because of Concussion Protocol

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss his second consecutive game on Friday as he remains in concussion protocol, the team announced.

Mitchell took a few tough hits against the New York Knicks on Tuesday and has been sidelined since. The shooting guard had been on a tear before then, scoring 23.4 points per game through 17 games with 4.9 assists.

The Jazz lead the Western Conference with a 14-4 record and have won 10 straight, including a Wednesday night matchup with the Mavericks.

In that home game, Rudy Gobert dominated with 29 points and 20 rebounds while Joe Ingles poured in 21 points starting in place of Mitchell. Ingles is likely to get the starting nod again Friday at home with Mitchell unable to play.

Jordan Clarkson, Shaquille Harrison and Miye Oni can all expect to see their minutes increase as well.

The combined performances of Gobert, Mike Conley and Royce O'Neale have been enough of a stabilizing factor to keep Utah's offense afloat, but the sooner Mitchell can return to the lineup, the better.

After finishing up a two-game series with Dallas (8-10), the Jazz will travel to face one of the West's top contenders in the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday afternoon. If both teams are healthy, it'll serve as a measuring stick matchup for two clubs with NBA Finals aspirations.