    Pelicans' David Griffin Discusses How Lonzo Ball Has Responded to Trade Rumors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 29, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Pelicans' slow start this season has rivals wondering if they could trade for point guard Lonzo Ball. The Pelicans haven't shied away from that notion, either.

    Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin explained as much when talking to reporters about Ball's situation—a situation complicated by Ball's ankle injury Wednesday. 

    "The truth is when you're 6-10 and struggling to finish off games and disappointed in your results, teams are going to recognize that and they are going to show interest in the players they covet," Griffin said. "... And I think you saw Lonzo Ball come out in the first half and prior to turning the ankle, he had one of his best halves of the year." 

    Ball played 15 minutes in a 124-106 victory over the Washington Wizards, posting nine points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds. The fourth-year guard was making smart entry passes and keeping the ball moving, albeit against the worst defense in the league. Ball is considered questionable to play Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks

    That doesn't mean the Pelicans are getting ready to move him just yet. 

    As Griffin noted, honesty and transparency will remain key pillars of the organization's rebuild. New Orleans would be foolish not to hear out trade offers from other teams. That means Ball's name will keep coming up ahead of the deadline.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic: 

    "New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams, sources tell The Athletic. A move would create a clearer pathway for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis in the Pelicans' rotation."

    Ball is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game through 13 games. It makes sense that contenders would look to try to buy low on a potential depth player who can handle plenty of minutes on a championship team. 

    Griffin liked how Ball has responded to those talks so far. It just remains to be seen whether he's convincing the team to keep him or move him. 

