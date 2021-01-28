Texans Rumors: Chargers' Pep Hamilton to Be Hired as QB Coach amid Watson Buzz

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly are "expected" to hire Pep Hamilton to serve as the quarterbacks coach, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Hamilton spent the 2020 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, working with star rookie Justin Herbert.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

