Patriots' Robert Kraft Matching Donations for A.J. Quetta After Hockey Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told The Greg Hill Show on Thursday that he would match any donations up to $25,000 for Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta after the senior suffered a spinal cord injury when he slammed into the boards headfirst during a game this week:

Yesterday, the Boston Bruins also released a statement supporting Quetta:

Per Mary Markos, Jeff Saperstone and Kathryn Sotnik of NBC Boston, Bishop Feehan president Tim Sullivan said Quetta underwent "successful surgery" on Wednesday evening but is still facing a "long road ahead."

Doctors are still working to confirm whether Quetta will be able to regain movement in his body in the future.

"Our whole Feehan community—the seniors, his classmates, student council—everyone wants to do anything they can, and right now, the best thing we can do is pray for A.J." Sullivan said.