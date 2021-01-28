Little Messi: The Story of the Boy in the Plastic Bag Shirt

Little Messi: The Story of the Boy in the Plastic Bag ShirtJanuary 28, 2021
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Xavi Quentin Simons Is Barcelona's 13-Year-Old Midfield Powerhouse
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
A little boy from Afghanistan went viral when he put on a Messi shirt made out of a plastic bag. It led him to meet his idol. It’s made his family’s life hell.
Ramos in Doubt vs. Levante
Real Madrid captain didn't train on Thursday due to lingering knee injury