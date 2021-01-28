    Kelly Oubre Jr., Steve Kerr Reveal Conversation About Warriors Trade Rumors

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to Kelly Oubre Jr. to help ease concerns regarding trade rumors ahead of his team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.

    "It was a great conversation," Oubre said after the game, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "I was really blessed to hear from him in the midst of something that is very controversial in one's life. You want to be comfortable and play the game of basketball with no stresses."

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Warriors discussed a potential trade involving Oubre with the New Orleans Pelicans.

    After a conversion about it with Kerr, Oubre responded by scoring 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds in the 123-111 win.

    "It's not easy to play through that stuff, and he came in and played one of his best games," Kerr said.

    Kerr also clarified that there wasn't much to the trade talks.

    "A team called us and asked about him," the coach explained. "Didn't even make an offer. Asked about Kelly. The next thing we know, it's online. This is sort of the modern NBA, modern life."

    Oubre is no stranger to trade chatter as he was moved twice in a span of a week in November.

    The 25-year-old began his career with the Washington Wizards but was traded in 2018 to the Phoenix Suns. He then came over to the Warriors this offseason after a brief period with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Golden State could still move him again this season, especially considering he is set to hit free agency in the summer. However, it seems Kerr is content with the forward's production on both ends of the court.

