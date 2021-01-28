Danny Green: 'It's Unfair to Compare Anybody To' LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green attempted to take some of the burden off teammate Ben Simmons' shoulders Wednesday.

Before the Sixers' 107-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Green addressed comparisons between Simmons and Lakers superstars LeBron James.

"I see why there's a comparison," Green said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "Obviously, LeBron is one of the greatest to ever do it, and Ben has the potential given the size, ability and speed, but it's unfair. It's unfair to compare anybody to LeBron or compare anybody to Michael Jordan, especially at a young age."

James (36 years old) and Simmons (24) are versatile players at both ends of the floor.

Like James, Simmons is a quality playmaker, rebounder and defender; however, he has a long way to go before matching LeBron as a scorer, especially from a shooting perspective.

Simmons is averaging a career-low 13.0 points per game this season and averages just 16.1 points per game for his career. By comparison, James has never averaged fewer than 20.9 points per game in a season and owns a career scoring average of 27.0.

Green knows firsthand how dominant LeBron can be, as they were teammates last season en route to the Lakers winning the NBA championship. That marked James' fourth title, and he was named Finals MVP for the fourth time as well.

Simmons' Sixers, meanwhile, haven't advanced past the conference semifinals.

He did dazzle with a triple-double in Philly's win Wednesday, though, posting 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The 13-6 Sixers also have the best record in the East, and with Joel Embiid putting up MVP-caliber numbers, the team is well-positioned for the postseason.