5 Burning Questions That Must Be Addressed at 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 5

WWE.com

This Sunday, WWE will host the 34th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. For many fans, it's the most exciting time of the year. Of course, WrestleMania is the company's biggest show, but the Rumble is more accessible for lapsed followers.

The popular stipulation matches also lend themselves to crowd participation. Unfortunately, 2021 will be the first year that the event will take place in front of a virtual crowd, which will take some of the trademark energy out of the festivities.

The coronavirus pandemic has, admittedly, robbed the upcoming show of some of its anticipation, but to put things in perspective, WWE champion Drew McIntyre only just returned in time to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

That's a sign of the times, to say the least. Nevertheless, the show must go on, and there is still plenty to be excited about heading into this weekend. More to the point, there is so much room to speculate about what WWE will do at the event and how it will kick off WrestleMania 37 season.

With that in mind, here are five burning questions that must be addressed at the 2021 Royal Rumble.