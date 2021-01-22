Sting AEW Revolution Plan, Reigns' WWE WrestleMania Match, Aleister Black Return

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Plans for Sting's Match at AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling announced Thursday that Sting will make his in-ring debut for the company at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view when he teams up with TNT champion Darby Allin against Team Taz members Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight on Feb. 27.

The match will be the 61-year-old Sting's first in AEW and his first in any wrestling promotion since 2015.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the Street Fight will "almost surely be a cinematic match."

Meltzer noted that doing a cinematic match would allow AEW to be careful given Sting's age and the fact that he has spinal stenosis, which is why WWE never allowed him to have another match after his bout with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

Sting couldn't find his balance after taking a buckle bomb during that match, and he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis shortly thereafter.

While WWE was content to keep Sting under a legends deal and use him for special appearances, The Icon apparently felt he still had something left to give as an in-ring performer, and AEW is about to give him the opportunity to prove it.

There would be some risk involved with a regular match in which Sting would have to take some bumps, but a cinematic match is likely the best way to protect him and ensure that he doesn't get injured.

Sting has been aiding Allin in recent weeks during his feud with Team Taz, and he finally got physical last week when he hit Starks with a bat.

If he does something similar at Revolution, it would be an effective way to include him as an active performer without putting him in harm's way.

WWE Considering 2 WrestleMania Opponents for Reigns

Roman Reigns is likely to enter WrestleMania 37 in April as the WWE universal champion, and he figures to be in one of the top matches on the card.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), WWE is considering two potential opponents for Reigns at WrestleMania. One of them is Daniel Bryan and other is unknown, although it is known that Shinsuke Nakamura is not in the running.

It isn't surprising to see Bryan among the potential opponents since he has history with Reigns and was on the receiving end of a vicious attack at the hands of Jey Uso at the behest of Reigns several weeks ago.

Bryan is considered one of the top contenders to win the Royal Rumble match, and if he does accomplish that feat, he will almost certainly choose to face Reigns.

With Reigns establishing himself as one of the most dominant heels in recent memory, having him face the consummate underdog babyface in Bryan on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be a money match for WWE.

Reigns vs. Nakamura would also be intriguing, especially after what happened two weeks ago. Nakamura ran through a gauntlet match for the Universal Championship No. 1 contendership before Reigns and Uso attacked him and helped Adam Pearce win.

Nakamura seemingly turned babyface during the match by shaking hands with Bryan, though, and he went on to beat Uso on last week's SmackDown.

If Nakamura isn't in the running to face Reigns, it is difficult to say who else could be. Intercontinental champion Big E could be a possibility given the push he has received recently.

Goldberg may also be an option since he and Reigns were supposed to face off at WrestleMania last year for the universal title. Goldberg is back and facing McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

Regardless of who faces The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, it will be a huge deal and the focal point of WWE programming leading up to the event.

WWE Planning Big Return for Aleister Black

Aleister Black hasn't wrestled a match since October, but WWE reportedly hasn't forgotten about him.

According to PW Insider Elite (h/t Upton), WWE pulled Black from television in October to set the stage for a "big dramatic debut" on SmackDown, but it "just hasn't happened" thus far.

Black's wife, Zelina Vega, was released by WWE in November because of a disagreement regarding her use of third-party platforms for profit.

Perhaps that situation changed WWE's plans when it came to Black, or it could just be a case of WWE waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring him back and make him a big part of SmackDown.

That opportunity could be on the horizon with the Royal Rumble, and Black would be an ideal surprise entrant.

Prior to his hiatus, Black had turned heel and was feuding with Kevin Owens. By keeping him off TV for so long, WWE would have the option of bringing him back as either a heel or a babyface.

No matter how WWE wants to use Black, he is a major asset to the company because of his unique look and vibe as well as his excellent in-ring skills.

SmackDown has been WWE's best product for the past several months, and it stands to reason that Black will be utilized well on the blue brand if and when he returns.

