Fantasy Basketball 2021: NBA Pickups to Watch After Jan. 27

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The James Harden blockbuster trade did not just affect the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers bolstered their frontcourt depth with the additions of Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince, and both have played well so far for the Eastern Conference franchise.

Since Allen was a high fantasy producer prior to the trade, he is not available in many fantasy basketball leagues, but Prince is still listed on a large number of waiver wires.

Cleveland's Wednesday night matchup with the Detroit Pistons was a showcase of two players who could provide instant help to fantasy basketball rosters. Detroit guard Wayne Ellington is the other player in that category alongside Prince.

Over in the Western Conference, a handful of big men have stepped up in Karl-Anthony Towns' absence for the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Jarred Vanderbilt being the latest to show potential from a fantasy perspective.