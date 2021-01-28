Knicks Trade Ideas to Capitalize on Julius Randle's Rising Stock

0 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are seeing two important leaps from Julius Randle.

The first is the early headline-grabber involving Randle commanding legitimate NBA All-Star interest. He's going for 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per night—a line only matched by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic—which would be more than enough to garner his first-ever selection.

The second, though, is more important to the future of this franchise. He's becoming a legitimate trade chip. Before any 'Bockers backers take issue with that status and hope to have Randle around for the long haul, the time to sell is now. His stock is peaking like it got a Reddit boost, and at 26 years old, he's far enough from the timeline of the long-term core the Knicks should be exploring all opportunities.

So what might the market bear for the rising Randle? These three options seem reasonable.