Julius Randle Trade Rumors: Knicks Have Had Talks About Gauging PF's Value

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

If the New York Knicks decide to sell at the trade deadline, Julius Randle could be one player they attempt to move in a deal.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks have had internal discussions about exploring Randle's trade value leading up to Thursday's deadline.

Berman noted the Knicks' potential trade of Randle could be tied to their desire to sign Marcus Morris to a long-term extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the Knicks "remain enthusiastic" about potentially re-signing Morris this summer, but they are open to moving him prior to the deadline "as trade offers become richer in assets this week."

The Knicks would seem to be in prime position to deal players from their group of veterans with expensive short-term contracts. Their 14-36 record is the fourth-worst in the NBA, but they have young pieces in place that can play a key role in their long-term future.

RJ Barrett has struggled to find a consistent shot (39.3 field-goal percentage), but he's averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Mitchell Robinson is terrific off the bench with 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.

Randle signed a three-year, $62.1 million deal with New York last offseason. The 25-year-old is guaranteed $18.9 million next season and has a partial guarantee of $4 million in 2021-22.

In 48 games this season, Randle leads the Knicks with 9.5 rebounds and ranks second with 18.9 points per contest.