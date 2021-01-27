Chad Wheeler 'Deeply Sorry' After Arrest; Will Seek Help and Leave Football

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler apologized in a string of tweets after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence on Saturday.

He also said he will seek out help and step away from the game of football:

"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.

"I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

"It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports noted Wheeler was released from King County Jail on Tuesday on a $400,000 bond following the arrest.

The Seahawks released a statement saying they "strongly condemn this act of domestic violence" and offering support for the victim while explaining Wheeler, who was set to become a restricted free agent in March, is "no longer with the team."

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Wheeler was booked at 1:19 a.m. Saturday. Condotta cited the Kent Police Department report that said a woman called police fearing for her life after a "physical fight" with her boyfriend.

The report said Wheeler grabbed the woman, threw her on a bed and strangled her before she lost consciousness after she did not bow to him when he asked. The report also said Wheeler expressed surprise when the woman regained consciousness, saying, "Wow you're alive?"

The woman then hid in a bathroom, called 911 and said Wheeler was trying to kill her. She also reported she was bleeding and had suffered a dislocated arm. Once police arrived, she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report noted Wheeler had not been taking his medication for bipolar disorder.

Wheeler played for the New York Giants in 2017 and 2018 and appeared in five games for the Seahawks in 2020.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY: 1-800-787-3224 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.

For more resources, go to thehotline.org or espanol.thehotline.org for information or to chat confidentially.