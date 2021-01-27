    Andre Drummond Rumors: Cavs C Linked to Nets as Buyout Candidate Amid Trade Buzz

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 27, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond passes against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Amid trade rumors surrounding the future of Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, a second report has linked the star to the Brooklyn Nets.

    Zach Harper of The Athletic reported that league sources believe "it's a matter of time" before Drummond is bought out and moves to join the superstar setup in Brooklyn.

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer previously reported that a buyout is "so unlikely," but "the Nets are hoping" there's an opportunity for the 27-year-old big to head east. 

    The 27-year-old is having a career year so far in 2020-21, with 18.7 points and 14.6 rebounds to go with 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals through 16 games for Cleveland this season.

    He is on a player option worth $28.8 million this season, one year after earning $27.1 million, according to Spotrac.

    While the Nets are loaded with top-tier talent thanks to the blockbuster deal that brought James Harden to town to work alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they've been struggling with their bench players and have little work with at center since they shipped Jarrett Allen to Cleveland in the four-team deal.

    But Drummond could be the answer to their problems, while the Cavaliers wouldn't have to look far at all to find his replacement. Allen is perfectly capable of filling into the hole left that would be left by Drummond, having averaged 11.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks through 16 games this season. 

