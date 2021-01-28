Advice for StatHero NBA Team Survivor Picks for January 28

0 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Availability is the biggest variable when setting a StatHero lineup for Thursday's NBA action.

The four games could be stripped of some serious star power. A hamstring injury has sidelined Devin Booker for the last two games, significantly dimming the Phoenix Suns' outlook.

A marquee showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat may take place without several big names as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler have all been out this week due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Heat also played without Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic on Wednesday night.

Adding to this uncertainty, Miami is one of four teams (Suns, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers) playing their second games in as many nights. Anyone backing the Lakers, in particular, must beware of the dreaded load management.

StatHero is siding with Golden State against Phoenix, removing Stephen Curry and Co. from consideration. Let's stay in the Western Conference and counter with a fellow former title contender simply vying for playoff contention.

All participants have to do to advance in the survivor pool is defeat StatHero's lineup, and if this team welcomes back its breakout star, it'll be well-positioned to keep backers in the game.