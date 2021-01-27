    Report: Tate Martell to Transfer from Miami; Did Not Play in 2020 Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Miami quarterback Tate Martell (18) throws during NCAA college football spring practice, in Coral Gables, Fla. A string of recent high-profile transfers gave the college football world the impression it was getting easier for players to switch schools and compete right away. Martell to Miami, Shea Patterson to Michigan and Justin Field to Ohio State seemed to usher in a new era of free agency, but waiver approvals are still far from a sure thing. That is prompting athletes, coaches and others to complain about a process that can be somewhat mysterious. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    For the second time in his college career, Tate Martell intends to transfer with the hope of finding a starting opportunity in 2021. 

    Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, the Miami quarterback has entered the transfer portal. 

    Fortuna noted Martell is a graduate transfer, which will make him immediately eligible to play for a new team next season. 

    Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in 2017, Martell was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa in 247Sports' composite rankings

    Martell spent his redshirt freshman year as the Buckeyes backup quarterback when Dwayne Haskins won the starting job.

    After Justin Fields announced he was transferring from Georgia to Ohio State in January 2019, Martell entered the transfer portal. He wound up landing in Miami, but he was beaten out for the team's starting quarterback job by redshirt freshman Jarren Williams. 

    Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz announced in September that Martell was suspended for the team's season opener against UAB for a violation of team rules. He subsequently opted out of playing in 2020. 

    Martell has appeared in nine college games over the past three seasons. He's completed 24 of 29 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown between Ohio State and Miami.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Let’s Run It Back: Here are the players returning for the 2021 football season

      Let’s Run It Back: Here are the players returning for the 2021 football season
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      Let’s Run It Back: Here are the players returning for the 2021 football season

      The Miami Hurricane
      via The Miami Hurricane

      Pat Fitzgerald Gets 10-Yr Deal

      Northwestern head coach agrees to 10-year contract that will keep him with Wildcats through 2030

      Pat Fitzgerald Gets 10-Yr Deal
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Pat Fitzgerald Gets 10-Yr Deal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Ex-Ohio State, Miami QB returns to NCAA transfer portal

      Ex-Ohio State, Miami QB returns to NCAA transfer portal
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      Ex-Ohio State, Miami QB returns to NCAA transfer portal

      Dustin Schutte
      via Saturday Tradition

      Eight Miami signees featured in updated Top247

      Eight Miami signees featured in updated Top247
      Miami Hurricanes Football logo
      Miami Hurricanes Football

      Eight Miami signees featured in updated Top247

      InsideTheU
      via InsideTheU