Report: Tate Martell to Transfer from Miami; Did Not Play in 2020 Season

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

For the second time in his college career, Tate Martell intends to transfer with the hope of finding a starting opportunity in 2021.

Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, the Miami quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

Fortuna noted Martell is a graduate transfer, which will make him immediately eligible to play for a new team next season.

Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in 2017, Martell was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Martell spent his redshirt freshman year as the Buckeyes backup quarterback when Dwayne Haskins won the starting job.

After Justin Fields announced he was transferring from Georgia to Ohio State in January 2019, Martell entered the transfer portal. He wound up landing in Miami, but he was beaten out for the team's starting quarterback job by redshirt freshman Jarren Williams.

Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz announced in September that Martell was suspended for the team's season opener against UAB for a violation of team rules. He subsequently opted out of playing in 2020.

Martell has appeared in nine college games over the past three seasons. He's completed 24 of 29 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown between Ohio State and Miami.