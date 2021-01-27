    The Rock Releases 1st Video Trailer for 'Young Rock' TV Show

    Mike Chiari

    FILE - In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, Dwayne Johnson speaks during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson released the first official trailer for his upcoming comedy series Young Rock on Tuesday.

    The former WWE Superstar and current Hollywood A-lister accompanied the trailer with the following message on Twitter:

    Young Rock is a biographical series about Johnson's upbringing in a wrestling family and his foray into high-level college football at the University of Miami.

    The series is set to premiere on NBC on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, and it will remain on that day and time slot weekly moving forward.

    Three different actors—Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu—will play the role of The Rock at various ages in the show, while other key characters include Joseph Lee Anderson as his dad and wrestling legend Rocky Johnson and Stacey Leilua as his mom Ata Johnson.

    Young Rock figures to have mass appeal, but the trailer proves that it should be especially enjoyable for wrestling fans because of the sheer amount of wrestling discussion and portrayals in just a two-minute clip.

    Among the legendary wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers who were portrayed as characters in the trailer are Andre the Giant, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, The Iron Sheik and family members Afa and Sika—The Wild Samoans.

    The Rock went on to become one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling, and while many fans know his story, Young Rock will provide an even more intimate and comedic look at how Johnson became not only one of the most recognizable and successful people in wrestling, but also in the world.

