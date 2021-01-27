Early Free-Agent Contracts the Packers Must Consider

0 of 3

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers failed in their quest to trade for Will Fuller before the 2020 NFL trade deadline.

Now, in the offseason, the Packers do not have to worry about trade negotiations with the Houston Texans because they can sign Fuller as a free agent.

The Green Bay offense should undergo a small overhaul since Aaron Jones could leave as a free agent and A.J. Dillon could take over a larger role at running back.

If they successfully court Fuller, the Packers could have more weapons to attack any threats in the NFC title race in 2021.

One of the other ways the Packers can compete for the No. 1 seed again is re-signing a key piece of their offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers.