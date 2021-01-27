Early Free-Agent Contracts the Packers Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts the Packers Must ConsiderJanuary 27, 2021
The Green Bay Packers failed in their quest to trade for Will Fuller before the 2020 NFL trade deadline.
Now, in the offseason, the Packers do not have to worry about trade negotiations with the Houston Texans because they can sign Fuller as a free agent.
The Green Bay offense should undergo a small overhaul since Aaron Jones could leave as a free agent and A.J. Dillon could take over a larger role at running back.
If they successfully court Fuller, the Packers could have more weapons to attack any threats in the NFC title race in 2021.
One of the other ways the Packers can compete for the No. 1 seed again is re-signing a key piece of their offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers.
Will Fuller
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay's interest in Fuller "goes back as far as the summer."
Unfortunately, a deal was not done, and Rodgers had to rely on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard to provide support under Davante Adams at wide receiver.
Valdes-Scantling and Lazard finished second and fourth, respectively, on Green Bay's receiving-yard chart, but neither eclipsed the 700-yard mark.
The Packers need more production at the position to keep up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and others in their bid to reach the Super Bowl.
Fuller was on his way to the first 1,000-yard season of his career before he was hit with a six-game suspension in late November.
In 11 games, Fuller recorded 53 receptions, 879 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were single-season bests of his five-year career.
If Fuller can post those numbers while working with Deshaun Watson, he should earn similar, or better, numbers with Rodgers as his quarterback.
Green Bay does not have much money invested in wide receivers outside of Adams, who is scheduled to make over $16 million in 2021.
An additional investment at the position in the form of a player coming off a career year could provide a boost to an already efficient offense.
Corey Linsley
Green Bay has proved in recent years that it is willing to commit a large chunk of money to protecting Rodgers.
David Bakhtiari is slated to make the third-highest salary on the Packers roster in 2021, and over $8 million was committed to Billy Turner for next season.
The Packers could spend another large sum on keeping center Corey Linsley, who was a massive part of the offensive line's success in 2020.
Rodgers was only sacked on 20 occasions in 16 regular-season games. He was taken down more than two times on just three occasions in 18 total contests.
If the Packers reach a long-term agreement with Linsley, they should not have to worry about improving the offensive line on the free-agent market for a few years.
If Linsley leaves in free agency, the Packers are not in a terrible spot—Elgton Jenkins could move over from guard—but the offensive line will be stronger if the center is re-signed.
James White
If Jones and Jamaal Williams leave in free agency, the Packers should target a veteran running back to pair with Dillon.
James White may be hard to pry away from the New England Patriots, but he could be the perfect complement to the young running back.
White is known more as a receiver out of the backfield than he is a runner, while Dillon packs a ton of power with his legs on the interior.
Jones and Williams combined for 78 receptions and 591 receiving yards in 2020. In two of the last three seasons, White totaled a higher receiving-yard total on his own than what the two Green Bay running backs earned in 2020.
If the Packers pry a Super Bowl winner out of the AFC East, they may have a solid one-two punch to complement Rodgers' passing abilities.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference
Contract information obtained from Spotrac