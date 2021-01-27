NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Lonzo Ball, John Collins, Derrick Rose

1 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans were supposed to soar into their first season with a fully healthy Zion Williamson, an All-Star Brandon Ingram and a new coach in Stan Van Gundy. But a month-plus into the 2020-21 campaign, these birds have yet to take flight.

New Orleans sits just 14th in the Western Conference standings at 5-10—an underwhelming record that grows even more problematic when combined with the fact this team won four of its first six games. But the Pels have been free-falling ever since, unable to generate proper spacing on offense and bleeding badly at the defensive end.

Trade vultures are circling the Crescent City with the Pels specifically getting calls on Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. New Orleans has "shown an openness to discussing trades around both," which isn't that surprising since Ball is ticketed for restricted free agency at season's end, and Redick will be an unrestricted free agent.

Flipping one or both are sensible options to explore, both to recoup assets for players who might walk this offseason and to clear the runway for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. The only potential problem is the Pels could have trouble extracting good value in return. Ball's shooting is back-tracking, and he's never averaged fewer assists, and Redick has been uncharacteristically inaccurate out of the gate.