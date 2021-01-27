NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Lonzo Ball, John Collins, Derrick Rose

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Lonzo Ball, John Collins, Derrick RoseJanuary 27, 2021
Fire up the trade machines, and let the social media speculation run wild.
NBA trade season is almost here, folks.
Trade restrictions on most players who inked free-agent contracts this offseason are almost up, which could quickly raise the water level in the available player pool. With more trade targets comes more trade interest and, fingers crossed, more trade activity.
Given our proximity to basketball's biggest swap meet, it's no surprise to see the trade rumor mill spinning at full speed. Let's dive in.
Pelicans Open to Trading Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick
The New Orleans Pelicans were supposed to soar into their first season with a fully healthy Zion Williamson, an All-Star Brandon Ingram and a new coach in Stan Van Gundy. But a month-plus into the 2020-21 campaign, these birds have yet to take flight.
New Orleans sits just 14th in the Western Conference standings at 5-10—an underwhelming record that grows even more problematic when combined with the fact this team won four of its first six games. But the Pels have been free-falling ever since, unable to generate proper spacing on offense and bleeding badly at the defensive end.
Trade vultures are circling the Crescent City with the Pels specifically getting calls on Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. New Orleans has "shown an openness to discussing trades around both," which isn't that surprising since Ball is ticketed for restricted free agency at season's end, and Redick will be an unrestricted free agent.
Flipping one or both are sensible options to explore, both to recoup assets for players who might walk this offseason and to clear the runway for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. The only potential problem is the Pels could have trouble extracting good value in return. Ball's shooting is back-tracking, and he's never averaged fewer assists, and Redick has been uncharacteristically inaccurate out of the gate.
Trade Suitors Eyeing John Collins
In the not-so-distant past, John Collins appeared a no-brainer keeper for the Atlanta Hawks. Just last season, his age-22 campaign, he was one of only four players to average 20 points and 10 rebounds; for context, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were the others.
Despite the production, though, Atlanta has made his future with the franchise anything but guaranteed. He wanted max money in a contract extension. The Hawks reportedly offered about $90 million instead. They then overloaded the 4 and 5 spots—Collins' positions—with alternatives, trading for Clint Capela, drafting Onyeka Okongwu sixth overall and signing Danilo Gallinari in free agency.
Rival teams have apparently noticed and are now monitoring Collins, per Charania.
Given the possible lift he'd provide a new club, it would be more surprising if teams weren't looking to add him. He has pogo-stick bounce and, dating back to the start of last season, a 40.2 percent success rate from three-point range.
He might fetch multiple assets on the trade market, and if the Hawks aren't keen on covering the cost of his upcoming restricted free agency, there should be a move to make here.
Knicks, Clippers in the Derrick Rose Sweepstakes
The Detroit Pistons are waist-deep into a rebuild, but there's at least one more major move to make to complete the process.
Derrick Rose might have stuck around the Motor City at last season's trade deadline, but history seems unlikely to repeat itself. He's on the final season of his contract, and any lessons he could pass on to No. 7 pick Killian Hayes have likely been delivered already.
Teams are lining up for a chance to add Rose, with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers among them, per Charania. The Clippers never really granted Kawhi Leonard's reported request for an upgrade at point guard, and the Knicks are now coached by Rose's former skipper, Tom Thibodeau.
Rose might be many years and as many injuries removed from his MVP ascension, but he remains a production machine when he steps inside the lines. His per-36-minutes averages include 22.5 points and 6.9 assists, and those marks are actually down from last season.
Any club with win-now hopes and a less-than-loaded point guard group probably has Rose somewhere on its wish list.