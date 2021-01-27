Early Free-Agent Contracts the Browns Must Consider

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2021 offseason with clear, defined needs.

Unlike many offseasons in Cleveland where the roster could use upgrades pretty much everywhere, the team is headed in the right direction. 2020 was a big year to establish their legitimacy, 2021 is all about building a bonafide contender.

Much of the work to be done has to be on the defensive side of the football. While Kevin Stefanski brought an offensive identity and the best in Baker Mayfield, the defense left a lot to be desired at times.

The draft will help some. Mayfield's payday is coming sooner rather than later. He is entering the fourth year of his contract, and the bill for his fantastic 2020 campaign is due soon.

That leaves the Browns with a small window to still spend like a team with a quarterback on a rookie deal. According to Over the Cap's calculations, factoring for a $176 million salary cap, the Browns are expected to start with around $17.9 million in effective cap space.

Between restructuring, cuts and trades, there are always ways to carve out some more space, and the official salary cap hasn't been decided after the COVID-19 pandemic has left the NFL's finances in a state of flux. So while it's unclear how much money the Browns will actually have to spend, they are currently in the top 10 of teams with cap space.

With a rough feel for how much money they have and an eye on addressing their needs, here's a look at some early targets the Browns should consider and what a potential offer should look like.