Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Knee Injury

    Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) goes up for a rebound with Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and center Aron Baynes (46) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis is day-to-day with a left knee bruise after an MRI did not reveal any structural damage, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

    Sabonis banged knees with Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry during the Pacers' 129-114 win over the Raps in the first half on Monday. He was initially listed as questionable to return with a left knee contusion but did not re-enter the game.

    The Pacers opted to go smaller in the second half by starting wing Jeremy Lamb for Sabonis, who is averaging 20.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists this year.

    The Pacers' upcoming schedule features seven games between Wednesday and February 7. A two-game away set at the Charlotte Hornets starts the stretch, which also features matchups with top NBA teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers (Sunday), Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 3) and Utah Jazz (Feb. 7).

    Ideally, the Pacers would have Sabonis for the 76ers game in a matchup against superstar big man Joel Embiid, but Indiana could also be cautious with the All-Star, especially considering that the regular season still features 55 more games for the Pacers.

    Sans Sabonis, Lamb figures to see more playing time, and the same can also be said for big man Goga Bitadze.

    Lamb is posting 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds after missing Indiana's first 13 games while recovering from a torn left ACL suffered last season. Bitadze has averaged 5.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in just 28 minutes over three games.

