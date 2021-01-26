    Andrew Bogut: Steph Curry Has Checked Twitter Mentions at Halftime of Bad Games

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021

    FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry apparently doesn't shy away from criticism when he knows he's had a tough outing. Instead, he uses it as motivation.

    His former teammate Andrew Bogut revealed Curry's halftime ritual during an episode of his Rogue Bogues podcast (at the 52:47 mark). 

    "He'll check his mentions at halftime when he has a bad half. It's the craziest s--t I ever saw," Bogut said. "... Yeah, Steph, if he had a bad half, he would go on social media and then come out and drop 30 [in the second half]."

    One of the greatest examples of Curry's second-half prowess came in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, when he dropped 33 points after he failed to score in the first half. 

    Now, perhaps we know what happened in the locker room. 

