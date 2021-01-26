Andrew Bogut: Steph Curry Has Checked Twitter Mentions at Halftime of Bad Games

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry apparently doesn't shy away from criticism when he knows he's had a tough outing. Instead, he uses it as motivation.

His former teammate Andrew Bogut revealed Curry's halftime ritual during an episode of his Rogue Bogues podcast (at the 52:47 mark).

"He'll check his mentions at halftime when he has a bad half. It's the craziest s--t I ever saw," Bogut said. "... Yeah, Steph, if he had a bad half, he would go on social media and then come out and drop 30 [in the second half]."

One of the greatest examples of Curry's second-half prowess came in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, when he dropped 33 points after he failed to score in the first half.

Now, perhaps we know what happened in the locker room.