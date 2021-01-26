Derrick Rose Trade Rumors: Knicks, Clippers Interested in Pistons PG

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are both interested in trading for veteran guard Derrick Rose, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old Rose is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 assists in 23.8 minutes per game off the bench.

The Knicks and Clippers could each provide a promising fit for the point guard.

The Knicks have had a promising start, going 8-10, with Elfrid Payton as the team's starting point guard and RJ Barrett the starting shooting guard. Austin Rivers and talented rookie Immanuel Quickley make up the team's backcourt off the bench.

Rose would be an upgrade over both Payton and Rivers, though eating into the playing time of Quickley would be shortsighted.

If the Knicks stay competitive and have a shot at sneaking into the postseason play-in tournament, a veteran lead guard like Rose would be a logical addition.

The move would also reunite him with Tom Thibodeau, his head coach with the Chicago Bulls.

It's easier to see why the Clippers would have interest in Rose, as the team could use more playmaking. While Patrick Beverley is a superb defender and Lou Williams brings instant offense off the bench, much of the playmaking duties in Los Angeles have fallen to players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, neither player's ideal role.

Rose has never been a pure playmaker—he's averaged 5.6 assists per game in his career—but he would be an upgrade over both Beverley and Williams in that regard. If the Clippers could address arguably their biggest need with an experienced option like Rose, who would also give them another scoring threat, it would make them one of the more complete contenders in the NBA.