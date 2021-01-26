Andrew Wiggins Lauds Warriors' 'Winning Culture' After Win over Timberwolves

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Andrew Wiggins is happier playing basketball in Golden State than he ever was in Minnesota.

Wiggins finished with 23 points and six rebounds in his first game against his former team Monday night, a 130-108 Warriors victory, and spoke about the difference between the two franchises after the win.

"They're a championship team," Wiggins told reporters. "It's very positive over here, very positive, everyone's getting along. No egos, nothing like that. Everyone just wants to win. It's just a winning attitude, winning culture, everything is about winning. And we all want to get better, everyone is lifting each other up, cheering for each other, so it's all love over here."

The details are in the context here, with Wiggins seemingly insinuating the winning culture was not always the way with the Timberwolves. Minnesota had just one winning season in Wiggins' five-plus years with the franchise.

While the team's struggles were somewhat related to Wiggins' inability to live up to his No. 1 overall pick billing, it's clear he sees a different attitude among teammates with the Warriors:

"For sure it's different because everything here is organized. You know what you're doing every night, you know what you're getting yourself into, you know the minutes you're going to play, you know your rotation. There was a couple years like that in Minnesota where you know everything. I was with Coach Thibs [Tom Thibodeau]; Thibs was very organized. And Thibs was very clear; he was very straightforward.

"That's one thing they do here: They're very straightforward. They're not going to sugarcoat nothing. There's no trick questions. So it's good."

Wiggins isn't the only player who found basketball happiness after leaving Minnesota. Jimmy Butler, who forced his way out of Minnesota via a scorched-earth trade request, has openly spoken about being happier since joining the Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves are currently 4-12, the second-worst record in the NBA, and the Warriors own their first-round pick from the trade that sent Wiggins to Golden State.