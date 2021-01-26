    Tom Brady's Dad Says Patriots' Bill Belichick Is on 'A Little Bit of a Hot Seat'

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    There does not appear to be much love between Tom Brady Sr. and Bill Belichick.

    The father of the former Patriots quarterback spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald recently and said he believes Belichick is on "a little bit of a hot seat right now" after New England failed to make the playoffs following his son's departure.

    “They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had. Without disparaging Bill in any way, I just think it was time,” said Brady Sr. “That doesn’t minimize what Bill did. As we saw last night, the coaches can screw up the game.”

    Brady has been open about his desire to prove he could lead a winner outside New England and presumably out of Belichick's shadow. The Buccaneers quarterback didn't take long to prove himself, leading Tampa to Super Bowl LV in his first season with the franchise.

    Belichick's Patriots, meanwhile, had their first losing season since 2000 as the team's offense scuffled without Brady. Cam Newton threw for just 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions, while Brady threw 40 touchdowns for just the second time in his NFL career.

    It's unlikely Belichick is on anything nearing a hot seat; it's almost certain the Patriots will allow him to continue until he wants to retire. Winning an NFL-record six championships as a coach will grant you that sort of leeway.

    That said, there was a clear winner in the proverbial Brady vs. Belichick battle in the 2020 NFL season. 

