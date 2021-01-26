Trevor Bauer Rumors: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Mets' Contract Offer

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The New York Mets have interest in free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, although there are conflicting reports about the team's potential offer.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal would "approach" the annual salary of Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees last offseason. However, Bauer's contract would be much shorter in length.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network countered that the Mets have interest, but they have not made as substantial an offer.

There are still other teams interested, however, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reporting the Mets and Los Angeles Angels have the best shot.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are in the mix.

It's a busy market for a player coming off the best season of his career. Bauer earned the NL Cy Young award after producing a 1.73 ERA, 0.795 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings.

The 30-year-old has been inconsistent in his career, but he has a 3.18 ERA over the past three seasons with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

He could provide a boost for the Mets, which had few reliable pitchers beyond Jacob deGrom in 2020.

The return of Marcus Stroman and the addition of Carlos Carrasco will certainly help, especially with Noah Syndergaard expected to return from Tommy John surgery at some point this season. However, adding Bauer could put the team over the top with one of the best rotations in the majors.

It could be enough to get New York back in the postseason after missing out in each of the last four years.