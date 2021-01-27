6 WWE Stars Who Would Become a Household Name by Winning a Royal Rumble

0 of 6

A year ago, WWE used the Royal Rumble to shove Drew McIntyre into the spotlight during an instant classic of a match.

The Scot went on to dethrone Brock Lesnar and serve as one of the most memorable singles champions of the modern era, all while thriving during the audience-less pandemic era.

The 2021 Royal Rumble could serve a similar purpose.

While it's easy to think the returning Edge, a surprise return of Lesnar or a dominant showing by a well-known Superstar like Charlotte Flair could end up winning their respective Rumble matches, it could be an underdog stealing the show again too.

Given how successful McIntyre's boost from a regular mid-carder to a main eventer who won't fall back into the muck again was last year, Sunday's Rumble could do the same to breathe new life into the next year of WWE programming.

These are the Superstars who could become household names to the broader WrestleMania audience with an unexpected win.