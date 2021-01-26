NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, JaVale McGee

2 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

In 2017, the Chicago Bulls nabbed Lauri Markkanen as one of the primary pieces acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade. Almost four years later, it's hard to tell exactly how Bulls fans should view the former No. 7 pick.

The 23-year-old has battled both injuries and inconsistency, but there have also been flashes of high-level play. The former have come with more regularity in this campaign, where he has sported per-game averages of 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 triples across his first nine outings.

Markkanen is clearly a talent, but he's by no means an established commodity. That could lead to some difficult discussions between now and the trade deadline, since restricted free agency awaits him at season's end.

Should the Bulls decide to put the Finn on the trade market, it's believed interest would be "healthy," per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. Since he will be a restricted free agent, a club that adds him now would have control of that situation with the ability to match any contract sheet he signs.

It all hinges on Chicago's willingness to let him go, though, which could have just as much (or more) to do with the team's long-term forecast as his own.

If the Bulls don't think they're building a contender, the prudent move might be to deal Markkanen now for an asset-heavy package that gets them closer to that tier down the line.