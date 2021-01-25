    Report: Domantas Sabonis' X-Rays on Knee Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021
    Alerted 50m ago in the B/R App

    Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis left Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors after banging his knee with Kyle Lowry's and was ruled out during the second quarter, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided a positive report.

    Per Wojnarowski, X-rays on Sabonis' knee showed no structural damage. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

    Before exiting, Sabonis collected 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

    The Pacers led the Raptors 70-60 at halftime.

    The 24-year-old, who didn't join the Pacers in the bubble last season because of plantar fasciitis, is one of the squad's most dominant players. Sabonis ranks second to Malcolm Brogdon (21.9) in points per game, averaging 20.9 and leading the squad with 12.9 rebounds per game and a 53.5 field-goal percentage.

    Without him, Doug McDermott's and Myles Turner's offensive roles could increase. McDermott has started the last five games, and Turner posted a season-best 25 points against the Raptors in a loss Sunday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Spurs-Pelicans Postponed

      Tonight's game has been postponed due to contact tracing within both teams

      Spurs-Pelicans Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Spurs-Pelicans Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐

      League and NBPA are discussing scenarios to hold an ASG in March, with Atlanta being one possible location (Woj)

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Tatum Expected to Play vs. Bulls

      Celtics star is off the injury report after missing five games due to health and safety protocols

      Tatum Expected to Play vs. Bulls
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tatum Expected to Play vs. Bulls

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Refs Making History 🙌

      Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder will become the first two women to officiate the same NBA game during Hornets-Magic tonight

      NBA Refs Making History 🙌
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Refs Making History 🙌

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report