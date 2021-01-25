Report: Domantas Sabonis' X-Rays on Knee Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis left Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors after banging his knee with Kyle Lowry's and was ruled out during the second quarter, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided a positive report.

Per Wojnarowski, X-rays on Sabonis' knee showed no structural damage. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Before exiting, Sabonis collected 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The Pacers led the Raptors 70-60 at halftime.

The 24-year-old, who didn't join the Pacers in the bubble last season because of plantar fasciitis, is one of the squad's most dominant players. Sabonis ranks second to Malcolm Brogdon (21.9) in points per game, averaging 20.9 and leading the squad with 12.9 rebounds per game and a 53.5 field-goal percentage.

Without him, Doug McDermott's and Myles Turner's offensive roles could increase. McDermott has started the last five games, and Turner posted a season-best 25 points against the Raptors in a loss Sunday.